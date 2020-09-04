हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary: Daughter Riddhima, friend Rakesh Roshan pen wishes

Actor-director Rakesh Roshan also shared a post in remembrance of Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor&#039;s 68th birth anniversary: Daughter Riddhima, friend Rakesh Roshan pen wishes

Mumbai: On the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a special note on Instagram.

"Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can't live without -- your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart and will be there forever!" she wrote as caption with pictures capturing moments spent with her late father. Riddhima's mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Samara are also seen in the some of the images.

Riddhima continued in her caption: "I know you are watching over all of us and ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships and made me the person I am today!I miss you each day and will always love you! Celebrating you today and always -- Happy Birthday."

Actor-director Rakesh Roshan also shared a post in remembrance of Rishi Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chintu happy birthday missing you be happy wherever you are.

A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9) on

Rishi and Rakesh had worked in films such as "Khel Khel Mein", "Aap Ke Deewane" and "Jhootha Kahin Ka" in the seventies and the eighties. Later when he took up filmmaking, Rakesh Roshan directed Rishi in the 2000 release, "Karobaar".

"Chintu happy birthday missing you be happy wherever you are," Rakesh wrote, attaching an old picture with his note.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year after a two-year battle with Leukemia.

 

Rishi Kapoor
