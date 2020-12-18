RLSP files case against Kangana Ranaut in Patna court over controversial tweet

New Delhi: Expressing their displeasure over a controversial tweet by actress Kangana Ranaut, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) has lodged two cases against the actress.

The party has alleged that Kangana’s tweet is derogatory in nature and presents its national president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha in a bad light. The party also called Kangana’s tweet capable of creating hatred and disharmony in the nation.

The party has lodged a case against Kangana and Twitter India in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Patna under various sections of IPC and the IT Act. The case was registered by the legal cell state president Advocate Shyam Bihari Singh in the court of CJM. Earlier another case was registered against the actress in Gaya on Thursday (December 17).

RLSP national general secretary and spokesperson Fazal Imam Mallick said that these tweets represent Kangana’s “petty mentality” who only does this to get cheap publicity.

On December 3, Kangana had re-tweeted a controversial picture of Upendra Kushwaha in an election meeting. The RLSP has claimed that the controversial tweet has put the party president in a bad light.

Kushwaha had also raised strong objections against the tweet on December 4. He had asked whether misusing an old image of his party’s election meeting will benefit the actress politically.