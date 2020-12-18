हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actress Kangana Ranaut

RLSP files case against Kangana Ranaut in Patna court over controversial tweet

The party has alleged that Kangana’s tweet is derogatory in nature and presents its national president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha in a bad light. 

RLSP files case against Kangana Ranaut in Patna court over controversial tweet
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kanganaranaut

New Delhi: Expressing their displeasure over a controversial tweet by actress Kangana Ranaut, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) has lodged two cases against the actress. 

The party has alleged that Kangana’s tweet is derogatory in nature and presents its national president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha in a bad light. The party also called Kangana’s tweet capable of creating hatred and disharmony in the nation.

The party has lodged a case against Kangana and Twitter India in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Patna under various sections of IPC and the IT Act. The case was registered by the legal cell state president Advocate Shyam Bihari Singh in the court of CJM. Earlier another case was registered against the actress in Gaya on Thursday (December 17).

RLSP national general secretary and spokesperson Fazal Imam Mallick said that these tweets represent Kangana’s “petty mentality” who only does this to get cheap publicity. 

On December 3, Kangana had re-tweeted a controversial picture of Upendra Kushwaha in an election meeting. The RLSP has claimed that the controversial tweet has put the party president in a bad light.

Kushwaha had also raised strong objections against the tweet on December 4.  He had asked whether misusing an old image of his party’s election meeting will benefit the actress politically. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actress Kangana RanautRLSP files casecase against KanganaKangana controversial tweetRLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha
Next
Story

Bollywood drugs case: Karan Johar's lawyer replies to NCB notice over viral party video
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M51S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; Dec 18, 2020