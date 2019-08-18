close

Anupam Kher

Robert De Niro greatest actor on earth, says Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has wished his friend and "greatest actor on earth" Robert De Niro on his 76th birthday.

Anupam on Saturday night took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself along with the Hollywood star.

"Wishing my friend and the greatest actor on earth Robert De Niro a fantastic birthday. May God give him all the happiness in the world. Jai Ho," Anupam captioned the image.

Earlier this year, "The Accidental Prime Minister" actor celebrated his 64th birthday De Niro in New York.

De Niro and Anupam have together worked in the "Silver Linings Playbook" directed by David O. Russell. It was adapted from Matthew Quick's 2008 novel of the same name.

