Robert Downey Sr, filmmaker father of Robert Downey Jr, dies aged 85

Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., father of Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr., has passed away aged 85. Downey Sr. is best known for films such as "Putney Swope" and "Greaser's Palace".

Robert Downey Sr. died on Tuesday night after battling Parkinson's disease, his son Robert Downey Jr. confirmed in a post late on Wednesday night according to India time.

He wrote: "RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout.."

The "Iron Man" star also shared a picture of his late father on the photo-sharing website.

He concluded: "According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Downey Sr. is survived by son Downey Jr., daughter Allyson Downey and wife Rogers, reports usatoday.com.

Born in New York City, Downey Sr. is best known for directing "Putney Swope" (1969), which follows an African-American activist taking charge at an advertising agency.

His other behind-the-camera credits include "Balls Bluff," "Babo 73," "No More Excuses," "Pound," and "Greaser's Palace." He also went on to appear in films such as "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and "The Family Man."