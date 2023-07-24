Ranveer Singh's Shirtless Avatar In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's New Promo Sets Screens On Fire

Ranveer Singh’s infectious energy has been one of the reasons why he is immensely loved by the masses. Moreover, his enigmatic presence and innate ability to take an unconventional approach to entertain the audience is also widely praised. Last year, when the actor appeared in a viral nude photoshootfor Paper magazine, he simply 'broke the Internet'. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In a new promo of the film, Ranveer Singh’s shirtless avatar effortlessly sets the Internet on Fire. The clip has left the audience waiting to witness Rocky in the theatres.

Ranveer Goes Shirtless In The New Promo

On Monday, Ranveer Singh dropped a new promo from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The promo introduces the audience to the character played by Ranveer in the film. It starts with the actor waking up as NseeB's Munde Desi played in the background. As the clip proceeds, he captivates his fans by showing off his ripped body and working out in the gym. Proceeding further, the visuals include close-up shots of Rocky’s toned muscles and six-pack abs as he gives different poses in front of the mirror and a shower scene which looks absolutely fascinating. Meanwhile, his designer collection – from sunglasses to footwear is also featured in a scene.



Sharing the promo, Ranveer wrote, "Monday aa (muscle emoji). Monday motivashiun (motivation) from Rocky Randhawa. RRKPK (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)."

Fans Going Gaga Over Ranveer’s Look As Rocky

Soon after the video was posted by Ranveer, the comment section was flooded with the reactions of his fans. "Punjabi music on fire (fire emoji)," wrote a fan. Another commented, "Well damn, I didn’t expect this today (fire emojis)." A user reacted and said, "This definitely has me motivated." Meanwhile, one of them also chimed in saying, "Hotness alert. What is this insanely ripped body?"

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the theatres on July 28. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years hiatus. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.