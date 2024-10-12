Advertisement
ROHIT SHETTY

Rohit Shetty Calls Ranveer Singh His Brother And 'The Next Superstar' Of Bollywood

Director Rohit Shetty praises Ranveer Singh for his versatility, energy, and dedication, calling him the next superstar ahead of their upcoming project ‘Singham Again’.

|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 09:12 AM IST|Source: IANS
Rohit Shetty Calls Ranveer Singh His Brother And 'The Next Superstar' Of Bollywood Pic Credit: Instagram (Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh)

Mumbai: Director Rohit Shetty, who is gearing up for his upcoming action spectacle ‘Singham Again’ once heaped praise on actor Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Simmba in the former’s fabled cop universe.

Rohit even went to the length of calling Ranveer his brother, and lauded the actor for his ability to effortlessly swing between different characters.

Rohit told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, “He (Ranveer) wants to spread happiness among people. I have done three films with him.And not just films, our relationship is like brothers. He talks about everything with me, everything. He trusts me that much. And most important thing is that he can do ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Simmba’, all three which is rare”.

He further mentioned, “It's not everyone’s cup of tea to do ‘Simmba’. He is very hardworking. I mean, he will have the same energy at 9:00 am, and he will have the same energy at 2:00 am. He doesn't think about anything else when he is at work and that's what I like about him. He is the next superstar. He has almost become a superstar. But now, who's next? That is Ranveer Singh”.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are a director-actor duo who have worked together in blockbusters like ‘Simmba’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ (cameo appearance), and ‘Cirkus’.

Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’, which went on floors in September 2023, features the biggest stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film is set to have a box-office clash with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali.

