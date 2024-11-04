Rupali Ganguly Gets Called Psychotic And Controlling By Stepdaughter As She Accuses Her

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly who gained a lot of fame with her role as Anupamaa in the show has landed into a controversy after her stepdaughter Esha Verma has accused severe accusations against her. On X account Esha Verma who claims to be the Rupali’s husband Ashvin Verma’s daughter slammed the Anupamaa actress and called her psychotic, controlling and other names as she claims that she doesn’t allow her father to meet her. As the post of the girl went viral, Ashvin Verma has come to defend his wife over the entire scenario where he happened to reveal of has two daughters from his past marriage and even claimed that Rupali is very much aware of everything.

Ashvin Verma’s statement read,” I do have daughters from previous relationships—something Rupali and I have always been transparent about, and I care deeply about them. I understand that my younger daughter continues to feel hurt about the end of her parents' relationship, as divorce is an incredibly challenging experience for children."

A sincere reflection on recent remarks. pic.twitter.com/QfpN324fwB — Ashwin K Verma (@AshwinKVerma) November 3, 2024

He further added," Marriages end for a variety of reasons, and the difficulties in my previous marriage were between my former partner and me—unrelated to any other person. I only wish for my children's well-being and for peace within my family. It saddens me to see individuals dragged into media-driven negativity."

Esha's post read," This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the truth about Rupali Ganguly? She was involved with my father, Ashwin K Verma, for twelve years while he was still married. She has tried to separate my sister and me from our father. He lived in California and New Jersey before moving to Mumbai, and despite her claims, they only have one son, not two. I'm speaking out because she portrays an image of a happy marriage, but in reality, she is controlling and psychotic toward my dad".

Rupali hasn't made any statement in this scenario. Rupali Ganguly often heaps praise for her husband and calls him the man of her dreams and even admits that it was he who encouraged her to take up the show like Anupamaa.