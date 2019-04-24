close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russell Peters

Russell Peters to bring Deported World Tour to India

The award-winning comic will perform his famous brand of humour, with all new material and plenty of his signature audience interactions.

Russell Peters to bring Deported World Tour to India
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Indo-Canadian comedian Russell Peters will be performing in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of his Deported World Tour.

"Going to India is always at the top of my list of favourite things to do... Going to India to perform is even higher on that list. I'm so excited about bringing my Deported World Tour back to my motherland," Russell said in a statement.

"This is my 30th year as a professional comedian and what better way to celebrate it than in the place that gave me parents, culture and an identity. I can't wait to see you all there and I sincerely hope you like what I'm bringing," he added. 

Peters will perform in India at Supermoon, an intellectual property of ZEE LIVE which promises to bring international entertainment acts from comedy, music and theatre to India. 

In its first edition, Peters will perform in Bengaluru on May 29. After his Delhi performance on May 31, he will have shows in Mumbai on June 2 and June 3. 

The award-winning comic will perform his famous brand of humour, with all new material and plenty of his signature audience interactions.

The Deported World Tour started in February 2018 in Perth, Australia and has been seen by over 300,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries.

Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer at ZEE LIVE, said: "Supermoon is a dream project. We've curated this property with an ambition of bringing the magnificent talent from across the world closer to the fans in India. We want the Indian audience to experience the larger than life performances which are fulfilling to the soul."

"In our very first edition, we are thrilled to bring the most celebrated comedian to India."

 

Tags:
Russell PetersDeported World TourZEE LIVERussell Peters comedy
Next
Story

Amrita Rao wants to explore darker emotions onscreen

Must Watch

PT14M27S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 24th April 2019