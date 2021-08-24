हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alexandra Djavi

Russian actress Alexandra Djavi of Kanchana 3 fame found dead in Goa, Chennai photographer to be probed

Goa police awaiting Russian consulate's nod for the autopsy of actress

Russian actress Alexandra Djavi of Kanchana 3 fame found dead in Goa, Chennai photographer to be probed
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Panaji: The Goa police are waiting for the Russian Consulate's nod to conduct a postmortem of the body of a 24-year-old Russian actress, who was found dead in her apartment in North Goa district last week, an official said on Monday.

Alexandra Djavi, who acted in some Tamil movies including "Kanchana 3", was found hanging in her rented flat in Siolim village of North Goa on Friday.

A senior police official said the body was kept in a mortuary while they were waiting for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Russian Consulate to conduct the autopsy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@allyridjavi)

The police have already started an investigation into the case and recorded the statement of her boyfriend, he said. The woman's boyfriend, who was living with her in the same apartment, had gone out when she died.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@allyridjavi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@allyridjavi)

Meanwhile, advocate Vikram Varma, the Goa representative of the Russian Consulate in Mumbai, urged the police to conduct a probe into the "possible role" of a Chennai-based photographer into the woman's death.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@allyridjavi)

The deceased had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the photographer in Chennai in 2019, he said.

"I was informed that the woman had been hounded and blackmailed by a person in Chennai. After a preliminary inquiry, the Chennai police had found enough evidence to register an FIR and subsequently arrest him," he said.

Varma said the case (of the woman's death) "may have other facets which are not clearly visible at this stage".

The Russian Consulate was monitoring the case and would provide all required information and assistance to the Goa police, he added. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alexandra DjaviRussian actresskanchana 3Sexual harassmentrussian actress deadalexandra djavi diesSouth actress
Next
Story

Tom Cruise tucks away 2 Chicken Tikka Masalas at Asha Bhosle's restaurant in Birmingham

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Zee Top 10: Center's all party meet on Afghanistan crisis