close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds serenades Hugh Jackman with cheeky b'day song

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds sang a high-pitched cheeky birthday song for Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who celebrated his 51st birthday.

Ryan Reynolds serenades Hugh Jackman with cheeky b&#039;day song

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds sang a high-pitched cheeky birthday song for Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who celebrated his 51st birthday.

Taking to his social media, Jackman wrote: "At first I thought - Ugh, now I have to actually apologize. But then," alongside a clip of Reynolds, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Hello Hugh, I was just going to wish you a happy birthday... And then I saw what you said, and in a word... hurtful, enjoy the show.. Hugh Jackman," Reynolds said in the video.

The "Deadpool" star then began to start singing Happy Birthday.

He concluded the clip saying: "And I'm not f**king professionally trained you Jackman you piece of sh*t."

Reynolds took to his own Instagram account to wish Jackman a cheeky birthday message, putting a cake sticker over the Wolverine's star's face.

Jackman hit back re-posting the birthday snap with an animation of Judge Judy Sheindlin rolling her eyes on top of Reynold's face.

Tags:
Ryan ReynoldsHugh JackmanWolverine
Next
Story

Is Mouni Roy dating Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambir?

Must Watch

PT5M47S

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in conversation with Zee Media