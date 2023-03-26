Saba Azad Looks Breathtaking In Shimmery Blue Saree, Don’t Miss Hrithik Roshan’s Reaction

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one such couple in Bollywood who never fail to express their love for each other and often drop cute comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Now recently, Saba Azad shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot in which she looked stunning in a shimmery blue and golden Manish Malhotra saree. Saba captioned the first set of pictures as “Mermaid ‍️(emoji) but make it disco!!” On the other set of pictures, she wrote, “Shiney disco disco disco….”

Sharing his love for his girlfriend, Hrithik took to the comments section and wrote, “I see you” along with a heart emoji. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Wow” along with heart eyes emojis.

See the pics shared by Saba Azad

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba`s relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik`s family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar`s 50th birthday bash.

Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Sussanne and Hrithik married in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). However, they announced their divorce in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne, on the other hand, is dating Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s next aerial action thriller film `Fighter` opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. Talking about Saba`s work front, she will be next seen in the film `Songs of Paradise` alongside Soni Razdan. She was last seen in ‘Rocket Boys’ Season 1 and 2 and Netflix anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’.