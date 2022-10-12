NewsLifestylePeople
ELNAAZ NOROUZI

'Sacred Games' actress Elnaaz Norouzi strips to support women's protest in Iran, says 'I am not promoting nudity but freedom of choice'

The actress is most known for her work in the critically acclaimed web series 'Sacred Games'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actress Elnaaz Norouzi comes out in support of protest movement in Iran
  • She has shared a video of herself in her Instagram
  • The actress is known for her role in the series 'Sacred Games'

Trending Photos

'Sacred Games' actress Elnaaz Norouzi strips to support women's protest in Iran, says 'I am not promoting nudity but freedom of choice'

New Delhi: The women's protests in Iran have successfully held people's attention on the issue of 'Morality Police' in the country. The movement has been receiving support from people around the globe, be it politicians, actors, or other celebrities.

Now the Iranian-born actress Elnaaz Norouzi has now publicly supported the protest and posted a video to her social media account in which she can be seen removing multiple layers of clothing to make the point that she can wear anything she wants and no one can stop her.

While sharing the post, the actress also shared a long post where she wrote, "Every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise. Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body!. I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@iamelnaaz)

The actress is most well known for her role in the critically acclaimed web series 'Sacred Games'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022