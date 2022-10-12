'Sacred Games' actress Elnaaz Norouzi strips to support women's protest in Iran, says 'I am not promoting nudity but freedom of choice'

New Delhi: The women's protests in Iran have successfully held people's attention on the issue of 'Morality Police' in the country. The movement has been receiving support from people around the globe, be it politicians, actors, or other celebrities.

Now the Iranian-born actress Elnaaz Norouzi has now publicly supported the protest and posted a video to her social media account in which she can be seen removing multiple layers of clothing to make the point that she can wear anything she wants and no one can stop her.

While sharing the post, the actress also shared a long post where she wrote, "Every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise. Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body!. I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

The actress is most well known for her role in the critically acclaimed web series 'Sacred Games'.