Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to welcome their second child in this month!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan revealed that he and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second child in early February. The actor shared the tidbit in a recent interview. The couple are parents to a 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.

In an interview with Filmfare, Saif told that the baby is due sometime in early February and both Kareena and he are “relatively more chilled out this time around”. He added that the duo have been quite calm during the past few months that he feels the news has not yet sunk in.

Saif and Kareena announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. In a statement, the couple had said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

The star couple recently shifted to their new home. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a glimpse of her new abode. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Door to new beginnings.”

They tied the knot on October 16, 2012 in a private ceremony. The Bollywood couple reportedly started dating in 2008 after they fell for each other on the sets of ‘Tashan’.

Kareena has also been posting pictures flaunting her baby bump. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress earlier put out photos of her maternity shoot.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime's web series ‘Tandav’. Kareena will next feature in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan.