Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'left wing', then says 'shouldn't say such things anymore today'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has said that he is 'left wing' and a 'liberal' but he followed it up by saying that he knows he "shouldn`t say such things anymore today".

While promoting his upcoming film `Vikram Vedha`, Saif in an interview talked about how he doesn`t agree with the thoughts and principles of his character in the film, where he plays an encounter specialist Vikram while Hrithik Roshan is Vedha, a gangster.

Saif told Biz Asia, "When the mafia problem was getting so out of control, there was this urban legend that we won`t show whether the `criminal` was shot genuinely trying to escape, or executed, and later on, do the paperwork to show that he was trying to escape and we had to shoot him.

"That`s called an `encounter`, a `fake encounter`. It`s kind of a horrific judicial... I`m sure it`s completely illegal. But it`s cinematically quite disturbing as well, and that`s kind of what my character does. But he`s convinced he`s a good guy, because (he thinks) it`s required."

He added: "I`m much more... probably a bit left-wing, I suppose... I don`t know, I probably shouldn`t say these things anymore today." The actor, who is married to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, called himself 'liberal'.

"But yes, I`m really liberal and easygoing, and I think everyone is entitled to a fair trial before judgement. I`m certainly not for executing suspected criminals, which my character seems to love to do," Saif said.

`Vikram Vedha` is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It`s said to be based on the Indian folktale, `Vikram aur Betaal`.

The film, which also stars Radhika Apte, is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30.