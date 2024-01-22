Saif Ali Khan Suffers Knee And Shoulder Injury, Rushed To Hospital

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan is hospitalised! As per a source, the 'Hum Tum' star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

It is said that Saif injured his knee and shoulder and may need to have surgery.

Reportedly, Saif suffered a fracture. However, an official update regarding Saif's health is awaited. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress-wife of Saif Ali Khan, has reportedly been by her husband's side at the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.

The makers of Devara recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar. The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roared as Devara in a different avatar.



The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.