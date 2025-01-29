Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has officially confirmed that Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his debut in the film industry.

Announcing the same on social media, Johar revealed that Saif Ali Khan’s son is ready to step into the world of cinema, following in the footsteps of his famous parents. On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared candid shots of Ibrahim alongside a lengthy note where he recalled his first meeting with Ibrahim’s mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan.

For the caption, the director wrote, “I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had. BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!.”

He added, “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!! I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have.”

The post further read, “Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see.So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!”