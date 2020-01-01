Saif-Kareena, Virat-Anushka and Varun-Natasha party together in Switzerland- See pic

New Delhi: Most happening couples in Bollywood Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal rang in New Year together in Switzerland. Anushka took to Instagram to share the million-dollar picture.

Posting the picture on the photo-sharing app, Anushka wrote, "Happy New Year." In the picture, Saif dressed in a black tuxedo is sitting beside Anushka, who looks super hot in a glittery high-slit gown while Virat, dressed in a black half jacket and white shirt poses with Kareena, who looks like a goddess in a white gown. Varun and Natasha occupy the centre in the picture.

Anushka also shared a video on her Instagram featuring the actors and her cricketer husband. In the video, Saif says out the New Year for their fans and followers while the others scream 'Happy New Year'.

It was indeed a gala affair with the best of Cricket and Bollywood coming together. The three couples were holidaying in Gstaad in Switzerland and all their pictures from the vacay have completely taken over the internet.