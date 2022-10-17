Sajid Khan asked about my breast size, frequency of sex with my boyfriend: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee accuses filmmaker of casting couch

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who has been roped in as one of the contestants on Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss', has been in the news of late, courtesy, he has once again triggered the MeToo allegations. Several women, including Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi, Kanishka Soni, Aahana Kumra, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and a few others have accused him of sexual misconduct. Now, popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has shared her casting ordeal with the controversial filmmaker.

Rani, who is quite a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and has several blockbusters to her credit, revealed during an interview that she met Sajid during the filming of 'Himmatwala'. However, but what transpired at her meeting with the filmmaker was far from what she had imagined. She said that Sajid informed her that he will directly connect with her. When Rani spoke to Sajid over the phone, the filmmaker asked her to come to her residence and advised her to not bring her manager or PR along since it will be a formal meeting.

Rani Chatterjee continued, "Since he's such a huge director in Bollywood, I listened to him. I went to his Juhu house where he was alone. He initially told me that he was casting me for the 'Dhoka Dhoka' item song. He told me that I will have to wear a short lehenga and asked me to show him my legs. Since I was wearing a long skirt, I had to lift it till my knees assuming maybe that is the process."

BHOJPURI ACTRESS RANI CHATTERJEE ACCUSES SAJID KHAN OF CASTING COUCH

The actress revealed that after checking on her legs, the filmmaker questioned her about her breast size and further quizzed her about her frequency of intercourse with her boyfriend. Rani revealed that the filmmaker even tried to touch her inappropriately during the conversation.

"I got scared when he asked me to tell him about my breast size. Don't be shy, do you have a boyfriend or not? How often do you have sex? I got uncomfortable and asked him 'what is all this conversation?’ He thought I would do him a favour but I immediately left. He even tried to touch me inappropriately,” Rani Chatterjee added.

Rani Chatterjee confessed that she feared a ban from the film industry had she called out Sajid for his indecent behaviour. However, she gathered courage when she noticed that several women accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct, and then decided to call out Sajid in public.

Recently, there were reports that the channel makers are considering showing the exit door to Sajid from Bigg Boss 16 house as there has been a growing demand for his ouster in the public. However, it seems like there is no truth to it as Sajid continues to be a part of the show.