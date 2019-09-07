Salma Hayek's kissing lessons

Los Angeles: Actress Salma Hayek, who has been termed as one of the sexiest celebrities in Hollywood, has given a life lesson on kissing on the social media to young girls helping them with how to perfect their techniques.

Hayek took to Instagram, where she spoke about her first kiss, which was on an ultimatum to her boyfriend, slightly elder to her. "Here are some kissing techniques in case you want to try over the weekend," the "Frieda" star captioned it.

"My first kiss was by this river... where we used to go water skiing. But I was the last one of my friends to kiss and I had this boyfriend for about three four-months and I wouldn't kiss him and he was a little older than me and he said.. no, it was before the three months 'if you dont kiss me by the month three I'm gonna break up with you because this is ridiculous."

Hayek was "so scared as she did not know how to kiss".

"I started doing a survey with all my friends 'tell me the exact technique' and one of them said 'you dont open your mouth, you just go like this but with the mouth close' and the other one said "no no...that's not good. You have to open your mouth. Stick your tongue in his mouth and then do one round to the right and one round to the left."

Hayek herself burst into giggles as she realised the ridiculous lesson she had received. "You wait for him to stick his tongue in your month and you kind of suck with it..."

Her third friend suggested she should not worry but makes sure her mouth tastes good.

As her deadline approached for the epic first kiss Hayek came up with an idea of moistening her lips with honey regularly. When the day finally arrived and after the hugely anticipated act was over, Hayek asked the boy "how she tasted" and his answer was "like honey".

"Even if I was not good at kissing, at least I tasted good," she said.

The 53-year-old actress now knows she was a natural at the kissing game.

The "Desperado" star urged girls not to put honey on their lips though.

"I went on to put the honey on my lips, I burnt my mouth, I had ants come at night in my room and bite my face so please girls do not do the honey on your lips...," she said.