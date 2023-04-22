Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Welcome Eid Together, Pose For Selfie, Check Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood two superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcomed Eid together this year and also captured the moment. The duo posed for a selfie and Salman shared the glimpse from the occasion with his fandom. Salman took to social media and dropped a photo with Aamir on the occasion of Eid. While Aamir was dressed in a casual blue T-shirt and sporting his moustache and specs, Salman was clean shaved and looked dapper in a black shirt and matching pants which he teamed with an embellished belt.



The duo posed against a wall paiting, believed to from Salman's art series collection. The two smiled as they looked into the camera. Captioning the photo with Aamir, Salman tweeted, "Chand Mubarak."

Reacting to the photo, Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Chaand Mubarak."

Prime Video wrote in the comment section, "Aapka Prem Amar rahe". Salman essayed the role of Prem and Aamir that of Amar in their 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. Another fan wrote, "Two legends in one frame."



A fan said, "Andaz Apna Apna 2 confirmed??" Another Instagram user wrote, "We want Andaz Apna Apna 2." "Amar-Prem reunites," said another fan. "Finally Prem and Amar together," commented another person.

Earlier this year in January, Salman met Aamir at the latter's residence. Aamir's sister-actor Nikhat Hegde had shared photos on Instagram. In a photo, Salman posed for a picture with Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussein and Nikhat. Sharing another photo in which Aamir clicked their picture, she wrote, "For those who were missing Aamir."



Speaking about Salman's latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which released on April 21, the film witnessed an opening of Rs 15 crore and received mostly mixed reviews. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.



Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

