Salman Khan and rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur sweep porch and clean his Panvel farmhouse on World Environment Day- Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's message on World Environment Day (June 5) was the most unusual and yet most viral. He shared a video last night on Instagram where he could be seen sweeping off the porch and cleaning his Panvel farmhouse along with others who stay there.

Salman cleared off all the leaves from the porch area which was reported affected by the recent Cyclone Nisarga. He continued his 'Swachh Bharat Mission':

In the video, we also saw a glimpse of his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur. The Romanian beauty also cleaned the farmhouse along with others.

Salman Khan along with a few of his friends and family members have been staying up at Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus was first put in place.

He has been sharing videos and pictures from his farmhouse on social media. In fact, he even released two songs - Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez (shot at the farmhouse and sung by Salman) and Bhai Bhai.