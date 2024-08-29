New Delhi: This year Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin from September 7 and leading by example, superstar Salman Khan is batting for an eco-friendly festivity. Known for his commitment to social causes, the actor present at an event in Mumbai also emphasized on the importance of keeping it clean and respectful.

In a recent statement, Salman Khan highlighted his personal commitment to maintaining purity in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. "Eco-friendly Ganesha has been coming to our house for a very long time. Until there is purity in the festival, you can't celebrate [it]," he said. He expressed his concern about the aftermath of the festival, pointing out how people are often careless and disrespectful of the idols, stating, “After the visarjan, some idols' heads, trunks, and legs are scattered everywhere, and some people step on [them].”

Salman concluded by saying, "I won't throw garbage and won't let others throw garbage." His dedication to an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi is evident in his vow, as his message resonates with the need for a collective effort to ensure that the festival is celebrated in a manner that honours both the environment and the spirit of the occasion.

The superstar was present at the Amruta Fadnavis' Divyaj Foundation event at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli on August 28, 2024. It promoted the use of eco-friendly materials in crafting Ganesh idols.

Salman Khan will next be starring in his much-anticipated film 'Sikandar' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is currently in production and expected to release in 2025.