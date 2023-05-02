Salman Khan Drops Fun Video Promoting 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3', Wears Groot T-Shirt - Watch

New Delhi: Marvel Studios' much-awaited outing from ’Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ is all set to open this week on May 5 and the excitement amongst the fans is at its peak. Everyone across the globe especially Indian fans are rooting for their favourite Groot including none other than our superstar Salman Khan.

Groot as everyone is aware is a tree of few words and has left its mark in the hearts of many fans worldwide. The latest video featuring Salman’s humourous take on his everyday routine of film promotions ala Groot style was shared by Marvel's official Instagram handle. Sallu Bhai also posted it on his own handle with a caption: I live in Galaxy … Uparwale are my Guardians…Swagat karo mere new friend ka on May 5th only in cinemas #GOTGVol3 @marvel_india

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 happens to be the superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy, produced by Marvel Studios, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the third and final movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is written and directed by James Gunn. It boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' releases in cinemas this Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively. In the film, the Guardians embark on a mission to protect Rocket (Cooper) from the High Evolutionary (Iwuji).