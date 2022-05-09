हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan duplicate, an internet sensation, arrested in Lucknow

Azam Ansari, famous as the lookalike of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday (May 9) for breaching peace in a public place.   

Salman Khan duplicate, an internet sensation, arrested in Lucknow
Photo courtesy: Instagram

LUCKNOW: A Salman Khan doppelganger Azam Ansari was taken into custody by the Lucknow police on charges of disturbing peace.

Ansari was making a reel (short video) at the historic Clock Tower on Sunday night and a huge crowd gathered on the road to see the duplicate Salman Khan, resulting to a massive traffic jam.

Take a look at a post he shared on social media:

Later, on complaint of some commuters, police rushed to the spot and took Ansari into custody. He has been booked under Section 151 for breach of peace by the Thakurganj police.

Ansari has often been spotted making reels for Instagram on the roads and monuments of Lucknow. He has 1.67 lakh followers on YouTube.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanAzam AnsariSalman Khan duplicateAzam Ansari photosThakurganj policefake Salman khan arrestedSalman Khan Lucknow
Next
Story

Is Sonakshi Sinha engaged? Actress flaunts big diamond ring, says it's ‘big day’ for her

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Bulldozer Action In Shaheen Bagh: Hearing in SC against removal of encroachments