Salman Khan’s sweet gesture for fan who cycled 1100 kms to meet him wins internet- PICS go viral

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan enjoys a fandom like no other. Recently, the actor celebrated his 57th birthday and received immense love from his fans across the world. Now another incident of his fans going lengths to meet him has gone viral on social media. Yes, you heard it right! Recently, Salman Khan’s fan from Jabalpur travelled 1100 kms on a cycle to meet his favourite actor.

The fan calls himself Salman Khan’s ‘deewana’ and had a board on the bicycle that read, “Chalo unko duwaae dete chale. Jabalpur to Mumbai, dewaana mai chala.” Salman Khan also fulfilled the wish of the fan by clicking a picture with him. The sweet gesture of Bollywood Bhaijaan went viral on social media and fans showered their love in the comments section. “Bhai Ki diwangi,” commented one fan. “Salman Khan has The Most Loyal & Deewangi type Fans in Bollywood,” added another fan.

See the pics that went viral

Salman Khan hosted a star-studded birthday bash which saw the presence of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actors Kartik Aaryan, Sidhanth Chaturvedi and Pooja Hedge, his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur among others.

Speaking of Salman`s projects, he has recently finished shooting for `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. It is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

Recently, the `Sultan` actor also announced the new release date of his following action thriller film `Tiger 3` which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023. With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans.