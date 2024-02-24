Salman Khan Gets Affectionate with Mother in RARE Sight – Watch Video

New Delhi: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has shared an affectionate video capturing moments with his family at the recent Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) match in Sharjah. In a heartwarming view, the video portrays heartwarming scenes of Salman bonding with his mother and nephew during the event.

Salman took to Instagram to share the delightful video which featured his brother Sohail Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, and her children. The family had attended CCL season 10's inaugural match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers.

The video begins with Salman's stylish entrance into the stadium and features him planting kisses on his mother's cheeks. The ‘Tiger 3’ actor, known as a loving uncle, is seen engaging with his nephew and waving to fans in the audience. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently basking in the success of his action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'.However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.