New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is famous for his generosity. The actor recently hosted the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) where he remembered his old days and revealed how various industry people helped him during his tough times. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor shared that once he did not have enough money to buy a shirt and actor Suniel Shett saw that and gifted it to him. Salman visibly got emotional remembering the incident as he walked near Suniel’s son Ahaan Shetty. The latter got up from his seat and gave Salman a hug.

“There was a time when I didn't have a lot of money. I only had enough to be able to buy one shirt and jeans. During that time, a new fashion trend had come about and that was stone-washed jeans. I was out shopping and at a very popular store I saw a stone-washed denim jeans and shirt. I only had money enough to buy the jeans and I left the shirt alone. Suniel Shetty, who was with me in the store, noticed that I didn't have money to buy it, so he bought the shirt and gifted it to me,” Salman shared at the IIFA awards.

After getting a hug from Ahaan, he added, “Suniel also saw that I was eyeing a wallet but not picking it up. Later on, he took me to his home and gifted me the same wallet, which he had a pair of."

Salman also recalled how he had no work for six months after the smashing success of his first film as lead ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. He credited Ramesh Turani for giving him work after that and called him “devta samaan aadmi (God-like human)”. The superstar also thanked produced Boney Kapoor for reviving his career after a lull. “Boney Kapoor has helped me throughout my life. Jab time thoda sa accha nahi chal raha tha toh Boneyji ne ek film di called Wanted, which got me back (When time was not in my favour, he gave me Wanted)”.

Lightening the mood, Salman added, “Then he gave me No Entry, which got Anil (Kapoor) back”.