Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751092
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Interacts With A Wheelchair-Bound Woman Before Casting His Vote

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the morning, Salman's father Salim Khan cast his vote along with his first wife Salma Khan.

|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 10:31 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Interacts With A Wheelchair-Bound Woman Before Casting His Vote

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in 'Tiger 3', cast his vote on Monday at the Mount Mary school.

The actor arrived at the polling booth in a rugged look to do his bit for the electoral process.

The actor sported a light stubble and chose a grey coloured t-shirt and black cargo pants. He also interacted briefly with a wheelchair-bound woman before he posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Salman's father Salim Khan cast his vote along with his first wife Salma Khan in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission