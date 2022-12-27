Salman Khan kisses ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani on her forehead at birthday bash, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Bhaijaan Salman Khan turned a year older today (December 27) and to usher in the celebrations, he hosted a grand bash for his industry friends. On his birthday eve, who's who of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Pooja Hegde to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Tabu and Sonakshi Sinha - all were seen in attendance. Several videos from his bash have surfaced online and one among all is the most talked about.

In the latest video from Salman's birthday party held in Bandra last night, the superstar can be seen kissing his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani as she is about to leave the bash. Salman gave the former actress a peck on her forehead and sees her off near the car. Many fans dropped adorable comments on the video post. Celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram. Take a look here:

Salman's grand 57th birthday bash was hosted by family members. The party held at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The superstar was clicked in a black t-shirt and black leather pants. He even cut the cake with the media persons and thanked them all for their love.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji. It also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

He also has YRF's action thriller film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.