Salman Khan Loses Cool At Paps After Sohail Khan's Birthday Bash - WATCH

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 08:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: It was a night to remember for the Khan family. Afterall, the entire family had come together to celebrate Sohail Khan's birthday. The actor turns 53 on December 20. However, the happy day took an intense turn as Salman Khan got angry on the paparazzi who apparently surrounded his car to click his pictures. Bhaijaan was evidently quite upset. 

On Tuesday night, the entire Khan family had turned up looking dashing and suave to mark Sohail Khan's 53rd birthday bash. Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan along with Atul Agnihotri and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri and close friends were spotted arriving.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

'Tiger 3' actor Salman Khan oozed swag in a black t-shirt and burgundy-hued pants. His sister, Arpita was spotted wearing a black-hued, floral-printed floor-length dress. Her husband looked dapper in a gray t-shirt and pants of the same color. 
Recently, Salman's mother Salma Khan celebrated her 81st birthday. Her daughter Arpita also wished her on the special day and sharing her picture she wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday to the world best mommy & nani. We love you."
Salman Khan is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3' which is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

