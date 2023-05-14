Salman Khan Meets Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee At Her Kolkata Residence

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat. As per reports, Salman reached Mamata's residence at around 4.25 pm, as fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The Trinamool Congress chief greeted Salman and gifted him a stole before posing for photographs. The actor spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister's residence, news agency PTI reported.

Salman was in Kolkata to participate in East Bengal football club's extended centenary celebrations which was held in the evening.

Security arrangements have been tightened at the hotel where the popular actor is scheduled to stay, they said.

Salman performed at a mega show - 'Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded'- at the East Bengal ground to mark the centenary celebration of the city's club. The show, which also featured celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez, was reportedly scheduled earlier this year but was postponed due to the threats to Salman.

Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma also shared a post on his performance from the Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded.

He wrote, "Thank you Kolkata, Can’t wait to be back #dabbangthetourreloaded."