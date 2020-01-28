हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan 'misbehaves' with fan, NSUI wants him banned from Goa

Goa BJP General Secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar has also slammed Salman Khan for his "deplorable" behaviour and has demanded an unconditional apology.

Salman Khan &#039;misbehaves&#039; with fan, NSUI wants him banned from Goa

Panaji: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday created a stir after a video of him snatching a mobile phone from the hands of a Goa airport staffer who tried to click a selfie with the actor went viral.

The students' wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban Salman Khan from entering Goa if he does not apologise publicly.

Goa BJP General Secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar has also slammed Khan for his "deplorable" behaviour and has demanded an unconditional apology.

The incident occurred when Khan, who is in Goa to shoot for an upcoming film, landed at the Goa International Airport in Dabolim on Tuesday morning.

In the video, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official could be seen walking ahead of Khan near the departure gate and taking photos with the actor walking in the backdrop. After a few seconds, the irritated actor could be seen snatching his phone and walking towards an awaiting car.

The NSUI has demanded an apology from the actor. "I request your kind authority to look into this matter with utter seriousness and demand an apology from the actor on public platform since it was a disgrace to the fan publicly, failing which such violent actors with a bad track record should not be allowed to visit Goa in the future," Goa NSUI President Ahraz Mulla said in a letter to Chief Minister Sawant.

The Goa BJP has also condemned the incident. "Being a celebrity, people and your fans will take selfies in public places. Your attitude and behaviour is most deplorable. You have to tender an unconditional public apology @BeingSalmanKhan," Sawaikar tweeted.

A senior official at the Goa airport also confirmed the incident and said that airport staffers had been cautioned against taking selfies with VIP guests.

 

Tags:
Salman Khansalman khan fanViral videoNSUIGoa
Next
Story

Scripting of Ram Jethmalani biopic in final stage: Kunal Kemmu

Must Watch

PT46M50S

Taal Thok Ke: Is 'Shaheen Bagh Gang' scared of ZEE NEWS?