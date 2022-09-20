Salman Khan NOT charging Rs 1000 cr for Bigg Boss 16, Bhaijaan goes for pay cut instead: Report
Bigg Boss 16 news update: Earlier, the hot goss was circulated online about Salman Khan charging a whopping Rs 1000 crore fee for Bigg Boss 16.
New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is a headline maker and why not after all the baap of all reality shows - Bigg Boss 16 is knocking on the door. The fresh season is about to kick start on October 1, 2022, and we already have all the juice coming in on social media - from expected celebrity contestants to Bhaijaan's fee - everything is grabbing the eyeballs.
Earlier, hot goss was circulated online about Salman Khan charging a whopping Rs 1000 crore fee for Bigg Boss 16. But turns out it was a rumour as Bhaijaan is not charging this exorbitant amount, reportedly. According to a report in Midday, Bigg Boss OTT won’t be returning as sponsors aren’t keen about it after season 1 fell short of the expected revenue. Also, Salman won’t hike his fees, but instead will take a pay cut, claimed the report.
According to Bollywoodlife.com, rumours were rife last year that Salman charged a whopping Rs 350 crore for Bigg Boss 15. So, going by that logic, this year, he will be getting less than that due to a pay cut.
#BB16 Contestant List
Kanika Mann
Munawar Faruqui
Madirakshi Mundle
Mohit Malik
Tina Dutta
Prakruti Mishra
Shivin Narang
Jannat Zubair
Shivangi Joshi
Divyanka Tripathi
Faisal Shaikh
Rajeev Sen
Charu Asopa
Harshad Chopra
Farmani Naaz
Paras Kalnawat#BiggBoss16 — Bigg Boss 16 (@Yourkhabri) September 17, 2022
However, all of these reports are speculation-based. Neither the maker nor the actor has commented anything on the fee as yet.
