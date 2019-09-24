close

Ranu Mondal

Salman Khan on 'gifting flat' to Ranu Mondal: That's false news

For quite some time, rumours were doing the rounds that the Bollywood superstar has gifted the singer a flat worth Rs 55 lakh. 

Salman Khan on &#039;gifting flat&#039; to Ranu Mondal: That&#039;s false news

Mumbai: Salman Khan has denied gifting a flat to internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal.

Asked about the reports stating he had gifted Ranu a flat, Salman told IANS on Monday evening: "That's false news. Even I have heard this. What I have not done, there is no credit for that. I have done nothing like that."

For quite some time, rumours were doing the rounds that the Bollywood superstar has gifted the singer a flat worth Rs 55 lakh. Some even speculated that he has gifted the roadside singer-turned-internet star a car.

 

Tags:
Ranu Mondalviral sensationSalman KhanBigg Boss 13
