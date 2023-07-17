trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636595
Salman Khan Paid For 'Aashiqui' Star Rahul Roy’s Medical Bills, Reveals Latter's Soul Sister

Rahul Roy had suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting for the film LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. Following which, he was immediately taken to Wockhardt Hospitals. He underwent angiography of the brain and heart. He had suffered a clot in his brain, and he was eventually admitted to the ICU at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
New Delhi: 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy suffered brain stroke back in 2020. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Roy's soul sister Hari Maa Priyanka recalled that Salman Khan graciously helped when the former suffered a brain stroke. 

By clearing off the medical bills, Rahul Roy's soul sister Hari Maa Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, "I want to also say thanks to Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February. He had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now."

"The most beautiful thing is Salman did not speak about it in front of the media," Priyanka said. "This is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn't ask him, I could have asked. Somebody out of the whole crowd comes and asks in reality if you are actually in trouble and that's the biggest thing. This is called you are a star. Not just being a star in front of the camera."

