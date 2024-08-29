Salman Khan’s Heartwarming New Single ‘You Are Mine’ Ft. Agni Out Now

New Delhi: Salman Khan is serenading fans with his latest single, ‘You Are Mine,’ a soulful track that promises to tug at your heartstrings. Featuring Ayaan Agnihotri, popularly known as Agni, the song is a harmonious blend of romantic melody and engaging rap.

Released today, ‘You Are Mine’ showcases Salman Khan’s mellifluous vocals, enhanced by his signature romantic flair. The track’s gentle rhythm and enchanting lyrics, crafted by Salman Khan and Sanjeev Chaturvedi, provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening. Directed by Haider Khan, the composition, helmed by Vishal Mishra, is accompanied by a unique rap segment from Agni.

Watch ‘You Are Mine’:

In other news, Salman Khan is also gearing up for his much-anticipated film, ‘Sikander,’ set for release during Eid 2025. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be another blockbuster in Khan's illustrious career.