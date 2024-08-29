Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2784997https://zeenews.india.com/people/salman-khan-s-heartwarming-new-single-you-are-mine-ft-agni-out-now-2784997.html
NewsLifestylePeople
YOU ARE MINE

Salman Khan’s Heartwarming New Single ‘You Are Mine’ Ft. Agni Out Now

Salman Khan’s latest single, 'You Are Mine,' combines soulful romance with Agni’s rap.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan’s Heartwarming New Single ‘You Are Mine’ Ft. Agni Out Now

New Delhi: Salman Khan is serenading fans with his latest single, ‘You Are Mine,’ a soulful track that promises to tug at your heartstrings. Featuring Ayaan Agnihotri, popularly known as Agni, the song is a harmonious blend of romantic melody and engaging rap.

Released today, ‘You Are Mine’ showcases Salman Khan’s mellifluous vocals, enhanced by his signature romantic flair. The track’s gentle rhythm and enchanting lyrics, crafted by Salman Khan and Sanjeev Chaturvedi, provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening. Directed by Haider Khan, the composition, helmed by Vishal Mishra, is accompanied by a unique rap segment from Agni. 

Watch ‘You Are Mine’:

In other news, Salman Khan is also gearing up for his much-anticipated film, ‘Sikander,’ set for release during Eid 2025. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be another blockbuster in Khan's illustrious career.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test
DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?