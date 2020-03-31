Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan dies at 38 in Mumbai, ‘will always love you,’ he writes

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan posted an emotional tribute for his nephew Abdullah Khan on Instagram after he died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday night. Abdullah was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few days. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. However, according to media reports, Abdullah died of lung infection. He was 38.

Mourning his sudden demise, Salman, who is currently in isolation at his Panvel farmhouse due to the coronavirus outbreak, wrote, “Will always love you...,” along with an old photo of them together.

Salman’s close friend Iulia Vantur also posted a heartwrenching tribute for Abdullah. “As you said ‘we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome’. You left too soon,” she shared.

Actress Daisy Shah, Salman’s ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Race 3’ co-star, also mourned Abdullah’s death and wrote, “Will always love you my bestie...Rest in peace.”

Abdullah was a bodybuilder and often used to workout with Salman. Last year, Salman had introduced Abdullah on his Instagram timeline with a video of him lifting his nephew. “This little fellow is my nephew. His name is Abdullah. I am ‘being strong’ and he is real strong. ‘Utar jao, chacha ka kandha todoge kya’,” he said in the video.

Meanwhile, Salman and his family moved to their Panvel farmhouse to spend time with each other during the lockdown. Over the weekend, they also celebrated his nephew Ahil Sharma’s birthday there.