topStoriesenglish2609595
NewsLifestylePeople
ARPITA KHAN

Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Khan’s Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakhs Stolen, Police Arrests Househelp

Mumbai Police has arrested the househelp for allegedly stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:56 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Khan’s Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakhs Stolen, Police Arrests Househelp

Mumbai: A house help aged 30 years has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai. The theft took place on May 16. The accused, Sandeep Hegde, was arrested on Wednesday. He was working at Arpita's residence as a house help, police said. Arpita Khan is married to actor Aayush Sharma.  

The couple tied the knot in the year 2014 and are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. 

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office. 

Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both songs. He will be next seen in the upcoming action entertainer film 'Ruslaan'. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818