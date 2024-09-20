New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently spotted at the famous Dubai Mall on his latest visit to the country. Many diehard Bhaijaan fans were quick to recognise the actor who wore a blue short and denims along with a cap. He looked stylish with his shades hanging on his shirt in true-blue Dabangg style. Fans of the iconic actor gathered around, eager for a glimpse of their favourite star.

Despite the allure of an ongoing event, which was going on in the mall, many fans chose to catch the glimpse of the actor instead. The crowd got so overwhelmed seeing Salman Khan in their vicinity, that the mall security had to step in to escort the actor.

“It’s amazing to see how much love and admiration he receives,” said one ecstatic fan. As always, Salman Khan exuded his trademark swag and style.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. With Salman Khan leading the pack, the star-studded cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

According to reports, a huge set worth Rs 15 crore has been constructed in Mumbai where Sikandar is currently being shot.