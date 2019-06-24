Salman Khan starts sharing personal life on social media

Mumbai: Salman Khan is a popular Bollywood superstar. But no one knows how Salman is as a `mamu` (maternal uncle), or with the children of his family. Also, how he is defying age when it comes to fitness.

Now, the "Dabangg" star is taking the digital route to give a glimpse into his personal life.

Earlier, Salman, 53, mostly used his social media handles to keep his fans and followers updated on his professional projects.

It`s only recently that he has started sharing on social media his fitness anecdotes or giving a sneak peek into his family life.

It all started when he pulled off a stunt to wish his nephew Yohan, the son of his brother Sohail Khan, last week.

Since then, he has posted videos showing his workouts to stay fit and flexible, how his security team helps in his fitness regime. He also impressed many by doing a back flip into a pool.

The "Kick" actor also shared an adorable video with his nephew Ahil, pretending that Ahil is lifting him up. Salman is seen saying "Ahil is real strong. He is carrying his...". Then he realises that Ahil is picking his nose. And he laughs and says, "Ahil is real strong. He is carrying his mamu with his finger in his nose".

Salman continues to use social media as his personal diary and share the fun videos.

This time, he shared a video, where he is racing with actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is on a horse. And Salman beats them both. "Overpower horse power... fun run with Zaheer," he wrote along with the video.

He also posted three videos where he is seen playing with his nephews Ayaan Agnihotri, Arhaan and Nirvaan Khan.

In the first video, Nirvaan and Arhaan are playing and Salman is seen laughing out loud in the background. In the second video, Salman is seen playing with Arhaan. And in the third, the actor is playing with Ayaan.

On the film front, the actor is enjoying the successful run of "Bharat" at the box office despite dismissal response from critics.

His upcoming projects include the next season of TV reality show "Bigg Boss", Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s "Inshallah" and another instalment of his popular franchise "Dabangg 3".