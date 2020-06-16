Salman Khan trolled by netizens on Twitter over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) untimely and tragic death has opened a can of worms in the movie business. Once again the ghost of nepotism is haunting filmmakers, producers and top actors. SSR was found hanging in his Bandra Apartment on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his grieving family, fans, friends and the entire nation.

Social media has been abuzz ever since his death news broke two days back and people have once again jumped to online debating over failures, mental illness, depression. Netizens spared none while bashing certain filmmakers and actors on Twitter.

Trends like #SalmanKhan, #nepotism etc stayed on top for long, with tweets pouring in from one and sundry.

For those who say Nepotism is a myth in Bollywood Student of the year 2

IMDB Rating : 2.3/10

Total collection : 98.16Cr

Chhichhore

IMDB rating : 8/10

Total collection : 150Cr

I will boycott all films of Khans and Karan Johar We do this for Sushant Singh Rajput Who is with me ?

The love and respect #SushantSinghRajput showed for #SalmanKhan was very touching. He was very deciplined and gentlemen in front of him.

Bollywood not only lost very talented person but also a very good human being. pic.twitter.com/niTv8gzxHG — Salman Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) June 14, 2020

While some tried to back their stars and the working of film fraternity, others slammed them for favouritism and bullying.

Sushant Singh Rajput featured in several blockbuster movies such as 'Kai Po Che!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Raabta, Kedarnath to name a few.

He was last seen in 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'. His digital release 'Drive' co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez too created a flutter upon release.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Jackky Bhagnani amongst others paid their last respects to the departed soul.