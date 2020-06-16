हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Salman Khan trolled by netizens on Twitter over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Trends like #SalmanKhan, #nepotism etc stayed on top for long, with tweets pouring in from one and sundry. 

Salman Khan trolled by netizens on Twitter over Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s suicide
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/TV show still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) untimely and tragic death has opened a can of worms in the movie business. Once again the ghost of nepotism is haunting filmmakers, producers and top actors. SSR was found hanging in his Bandra Apartment on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his grieving family, fans, friends and the entire nation. 

Social media has been abuzz ever since his death news broke two days back and people have once again jumped to online debating over failures, mental illness, depression. Netizens spared none while bashing certain filmmakers and actors on Twitter. 

Trends like #SalmanKhan, #nepotism etc stayed on top for long, with tweets pouring in from one and sundry. 

While some tried to back their stars and the working of film fraternity, others slammed them for favouritism and bullying. 

Sushant Singh Rajput featured in several blockbuster movies such as 'Kai Po Che!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Raabta, Kedarnath to name a few.

He was last seen in 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'. His digital release 'Drive' co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez too created a flutter upon release.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Jackky Bhagnani amongst others paid their last respects to the departed soul.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput diesSalman KhanKaran JoharnepotismTwittertrends
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi from 'Dil Bechara' breaks down in a heartfelt video, recalls time spent with actor - Watch

  • 3,43,091Confirmed
  • 9,900Deaths

Full coverage

  • 79,63,453Confirmed
  • 4,34,432Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M18S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day