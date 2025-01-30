Salman Khan Was Not Cast In Vivah Due To This Reason Reveals Sooraj Barjatya

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have been one of Bollywood’s most beloved actor-director duos, creating iconic films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. However, when Vivah was released in 2006 with Shahid Kapoor as the lead, many wondered why Barjatya did not cast Salman in the film.

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Sooraj finally revealed the reason behind this decision. He shared that Vivah went into production after the box office failure of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), starring Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Following the film’s underwhelming performance, Salman reached out to Sooraj and suggested they collaborate again.

However, Sooraj admitted that he did not have a story for Salman at the time. He explained, “After Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon flopped, Salman called and said, ‘Let’s work on something.’ But at that time, I didn’t have a story for him. This was a story my father had given me.”

The director further elaborated that Vivah required a fresh, youthful innocence that he felt Salman, who had by then become a huge superstar, would not fit into. “When I decided I wanted to make this, I knew Salman wouldn’t fit here because he was a major star. This film needed innocence and youthfulness, and age doesn’t stop for anyone. That’s how I cast Shahid and Amrita Rao,” he explained.

Now, nearly two decades later, Sooraj Barjatya is all set to reunite with Salman Khan, promising fans a brand-new version of “Prem.” While details of their next project remain under wraps, the excitement surrounding their collaboration is already high.