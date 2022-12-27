topStoriesenglish
Salman Khan's 57th birthday bash: Rumoured girlfriends Pooja Hegde, Iulia Vantur, ex-GF Sangeeta Bijlani attend star-studded party

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma hosted a grand birthday bash for their beloved 'bhai-jaan' Salman Khan at their Mumbai residence. 

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on December 27 and to celebrate the occasion, his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted a grand party at their house. 

Birthday boy Salman Khan arrives with heavy security for his birthday. The actor looked dapper as always dressed in all-black outfit, and posed for the cameras in his trademark style. 

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

 

Pooja Hegde, who will be seen along with Salman Khan in his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was seen at his birthday bash. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's tales of romance are going viral on social media for sometime. 

Salman Khan's rumoured ex-girlfriend Iulia Vantur seen at his birthday bash. 

Iulia Vantur

Siddhant Chaturvedi at Salman Khan's birthday bash. 

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani at birthday bash.

Sangeeta Bijlani

Hosts Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan pose together for the cameras. 

Kartik Aaryan opts for denim look for Salman Khan's birthday bash.

Several B-Town celebrties were seen arriving at the venue to attend the superstar's birthday bash. Evergreen actress Tabu, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Drishyam 2', was seen arriving at the party. She came dressed in all black attire and looked enchanting. 

Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha, who has been hitting headlines for her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal, came dressed in a stylish black outfit. 

Alvira Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also seen making their presence at the bash. 

'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' actor Abhimanyu Dassani was also seen at the bash. 

Salman Khan


Power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza seen making stylish appearance at Salman's birthday bash.
 


Ramesh Taurani and Varsha Taurani were spotted at Salman Khan's birthday party at Arpita and Aayush’s home.


Rumoured couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda seen at Salman Khan's birthday bash.

Rahul Kanal arrives for Salman Khan's birthday bash. 

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in films like 'Tiger 3' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He will be seen in special appearance in 'Pathaan'. 

Salman KhanSalman Khan birthdayPooja HegdeSangeeta BijlaniIulia VanturArhaan KhanAayush SharmaArpita KhanSalman khan birthday partyArbaaz KhanGiorgia AndrianiSohail KhanTabu

