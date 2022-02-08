हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's caption on latest selfie with mom Salma Khan speaks volumes about his love, fan comments 'Beta ho to aisa'

Superstar Salman Khan, who is all set to resume shooting for his upcoming film 'Tiger 3', has been spending time with his family. 

Salman Khan&#039;s caption on latest selfie with mom Salma Khan speaks volumes about his love, fan comments &#039;Beta ho to aisa&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan is extremely close to his mother Salma Khan. The superstar often displays the love for his mother on social media. On Tuesday (Feb 8), he dropped a selfie of him where he is seen resting his head on his mother's lap. The actor is currently spending time with his family before he resumes shooting for his upcoming projects. 

The 'Radhe' star is seen sporting a green shirt with a bearded look, while his mother Salma Khan is seen wearing a blue checkered kurta. The mother-son duo is all smiles for the picture. Sharing the picture with his fans, Salman wrote, "Maa ki godh …. Jannat." Fans were quick to flood the comment box with heart emojis. One of the fans reacted to the photo saying, "Beta ho to aisa". Have a look:

On the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to kickstar the shooting of his upcoming action-drama 'Tiger 3'. As per reports, he will be travelling to Delhi along with Katrina Kaif to shoot a portion of the film. As per a report, the team will shoot in the national capital for around 10-12 days. 

Salman Khan

Earlier, the Delhi schedule was expected to commence on January 12 but it was later postponed, given the surge of COVID cases across India, including the national capital.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya. The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.

Apart from 'Tiger 3', Salman has films like 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandes, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde and sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanSalma KhanArbaaz KhanMalaika AroraSalman Khan girlfriendIulia VanturSalim Khan
Next
Story

Days ahead of wedding, Farhan Akhtar drops candid photos of soon-to-be wife Shibani Dandekar

Must Watch

PT9M50S

Punjab Border Village: Will the condition of border villages improve after elections?