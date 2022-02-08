Salman Khan's caption on latest selfie with mom Salma Khan speaks volumes about his love, fan comments 'Beta ho to aisa'

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan is extremely close to his mother Salma Khan. The superstar often displays the love for his mother on social media. On Tuesday (Feb 8), he dropped a selfie of him where he is seen resting his head on his mother's lap. The actor is currently spending time with his family before he resumes shooting for his upcoming projects.

The 'Radhe' star is seen sporting a green shirt with a bearded look, while his mother Salma Khan is seen wearing a blue checkered kurta. The mother-son duo is all smiles for the picture. Sharing the picture with his fans, Salman wrote, "Maa ki godh …. Jannat." Fans were quick to flood the comment box with heart emojis. One of the fans reacted to the photo saying, "Beta ho to aisa". Have a look:

On the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to kickstar the shooting of his upcoming action-drama 'Tiger 3'. As per reports, he will be travelling to Delhi along with Katrina Kaif to shoot a portion of the film. As per a report, the team will shoot in the national capital for around 10-12 days.

Earlier, the Delhi schedule was expected to commence on January 12 but it was later postponed, given the surge of COVID cases across India, including the national capital.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya. The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.

Apart from 'Tiger 3', Salman has films like 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandes, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde and sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Live TV