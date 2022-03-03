Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to release on superstar birthday week, Sajid Nadiadwala locks Dec 30, 2022

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was last seen as the host of reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. The actor is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. In a few weeks' time, he is expected to start shooting for the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Now, as per latest updates, even before the film goes on the floor, the makers have finalised the release date of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The film also stars actress Pooja Hegde in the lead. It is directed by Farhad Samji. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has blocked December 30 for the release of the film.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh announced the release date of the Sajid Nadiadwala's production. Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "SALMAN KHAN - SAJID NADIADWALA FILM TO ARRIVE EARLY, ON 30 DEC 2022... #SajidNadiadwala’s #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in *cinemas* on 30 Dec 2022... Directed by #FarhadSamji."

SALMAN KHAN - SAJID NADIADWALA FILM TO ARRIVE EARLY, ON 30 DEC 2022... #SajidNadiadwala's #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in cinemas on 30 Dec 2022... Directed by #FarhadSamji.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the film will also star Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz as the superstar's brothers. According to buzz, the film is a remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. Pooja Hegde will be seen as Salman Khan's love interest in the film and this is the first time that the two will be sharing screen space together.

