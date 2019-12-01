हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's sweet gesture towards Akshit Sukhija on the sets of Bigg Boss

Known for his generosity and giving nature, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, once again expressed his sweet gesture towards an artist.

Salman Khan&#039;s sweet gesture towards Akshit Sukhija on the sets of Bigg Boss

Known for his generosity and giving nature, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, once again expressed his sweet gesture towards an artist.

While shooting for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman shared the stage with COLORS' upcoming fiction drama Shubh Aarambh's lead artist Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana who had come to promote their show.

It so happened, when Akshit came on stage and greeted Salman. The superstar realized that the jacket Askshit was wearing would jitter on - camera. While Akshit thought of wearing his personal jacket which Salman was a bit unsure off. The Bigg Boss host immediately informed his entourage to get one of his jackets and lent to Akshit for the rest of the shoot. 

 

Salman KhanBigg Boss 13Akshit SukhijaMahima Makwana
Salman Khan on 'Dabangg' row: People seeking 2 minutes of fame

