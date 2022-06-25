NEW DELHI: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently slammed an allegations where netizens accused her PR team of spreading rumours about her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. Samantha, who has often been targeted on social media, be it for her divorce from Naga Chaitanya or her professional choices, is known to give it back to trolls, and she was no different this time too.

Recently, media reports claimed that her former husband Naga Chaitanya has found love again and is dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala. After the report started doing rounds on social media, his's fans started accusing Samantha's PR team planting the story Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's alleged romance.

The 35-year-old star is took to Twitter to slam those spreading false information in a strongly-worded tweet. She wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys...Parties involved have clearly moved on... You should move on too. Concentrate on your work... On your families... Move on."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been the center of brutal trolling, in an Instagram story last year, addressed speculation surrounding her separation from Naga Chaitanya in a powerful statement. An excerpt from her statement read, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who worked together in films like 'Manam', 'MajiliYe Maaya Chesave' and 'Autonagar Surya', got married in 2017 after dating each other for several years. However, in Octoer 2021, the duo broke hearts of millions of their fans after they announced their separation on social media in a joint statement.

"To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," their statement read.

Speculations about their rift first started when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media in July last year and also stopped posting photos with Naga.

