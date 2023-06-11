Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Cool Dance Moves On Oo Antava At Serbian Club As Varun Dhawan Cheers For Her

New Delhi: South siren Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan are currently in Serbia, where the duo is shooting for their action series 'Citadel with Raj & DK'. On Saturday, a video of Samantha and Varun from a club in Serbia surfaced on the internet where the two are seen chilling out along with their friends.

The video seems to have been shared by someone from the film's crew on social media. A few netizens noticed Samantha grooving on her song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa' at the club. The actress is seen dressed in a black leather top and leather pants and holding a beer bottle in her hand. She is also seen sporting a new hairdo. As Samantha blushes upon hearing her song being played at the club, a few others approach her and ask her to dance on her song.

Her co-star Varun Dhawan, who is standing a few steps above her, is also apparently seen asking Samantha to dance on her song, and cheering for her. Varun's wife and fashion designer Natasha Dalal is also seen standing nearby her husband.

Samantha has been winning love back-to-back for her performances and became a rage across the country with her performances in 'The Family Man' as Raji and then a complete flip of performance in 'Oo Antava', the dance number that continues to still be a rage almost two years after its release, with the kind of impact that only someone so popular could have. The actress also grabbed eyeballs with her 'Koffee with Karan' appearance and has been topping the Ormax list for almost a year now as the 'Most Popular Actress of India'.

Fans can not wait for her upcoming lineup because it's so exciting and both projects are so different from each other as she is juggling a romantic comedy along with out-and-out action projects simultaneously with Kushi and Citadel. One can only expect Samantha Ruth Prabhu to hop into such contrasting vibes back to back.