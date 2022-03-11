Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets brutally trolled for deep neck green gown, netizens say 'worst dress'

NEW DELHI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news for more reasons than one. The actress has been grabbing all the limelight for her impeccable performance on the silver screen. Her personal life has also been talked about a lot on the internet lately.

Samantha hogged all the attention recently after she attended the Critics Choice Awards in Mumbai on March 10. The actress chose to don a green wrap maxi dress for the red-carpet look. However, netizens were not impressed with her latest choice of clothing and brutally trolled the 'Family Man 2' star for wearing a revealing outfit.

Samantha's bold outing at the awards night had also invited her friends' attention. From Raashi Khanna to Rashmika Mandanna, several celebrities hailed her ravishing avatar on social media. Samantha's latest look was styled by her stylist Preetham Jukalker. The long floor-sweeping silk train attached to Sam's dress made it stand apart.

A user wrote, "Itna clothe piche lga rkha h isse acha aage lga leti." Another user wrote, "Sam's fashion sense many people will follow this new colour combination now."

"God wht happened to the Fashion world Designer kuch bhi bna dete and yeh celebrity pehen lete," one wrote.

On the work front, Samantha has the mythological film 'Shakuntalam' and 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara respectively. She will also make her international film debut with Philip John-directed 'Arrangements of Love'.

In October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya left their fans heartbroken after announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. The two met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

