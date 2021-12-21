हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraaiyan’ in one word, latter responds, ‘Thanks Sam’

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Gehraaiyan' teaser was released on Monday (December 20).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraaiyan’ in one word, latter responds, ‘Thanks Sam’

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’ in one word on her Instagram stories. Posting the teaser of the movie on her Instagram stories, ‘The Family Man’ actress wrote, “Beautiful”.  Deepika thanked Samantha and reposted her story on her Instagram.

Samantha often praises movies and performances that she admires on her Instagram. She earlier praised Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa. “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was (fire emojis) I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG ….Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired”.

Samantha had a special item number ‘Oo Antava’ in the film.

‘Gehraaiyan’ is directed by Shakun Batra and will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on January 25. Deepika had earlier shared BTS photos on her Instagram and called Gehraaiyan a ‘labour of love’.

“Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you,” read the actress's post.

